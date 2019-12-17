My Weekend in 5 pics…

The 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show presents Tom’s weekend in just 5 pictures…
“The Weekend of BBQ” got rolling at BBQ’d Productions in Lake Zurich for the 5:01 Club Party.
“The Weekend of BBQ” stop #2. AWESOME ribs at Dickey’s in Kenosha on Saturday for the 95 WIIL ROCK 13 Acoustic Guitars of Axemas.
The after party for the Jesse Oaks ugly sweater party on Satuday night.
Bears at Packers on Sunday.
I am a jinx… went to the Buck’s game on Monday night… the 18 game winning streak comes to an end. Had a fun night in the Coors Light Silver Bullet Suite.
We would love to see your weekend pictures! Share them in the comments of my weekend pics post on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/95WIILROCKMorningShow/
HAVE A GREAT WEEK! – Tom