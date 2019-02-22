Motley Crue finally release new song “The Dirt” feat. MGK

Motley Crue have released their new song “The Dirt (Est. 1981)” featuring rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The track is the first of four new songs the group wrote for the soundtrack of the upcoming film The Dirt, which is based off the now legendary collaborative autobiography.

The song has a bit more of a laid back vibe after the gloomy opening, relying on an anthemic drum beat to power most of the song as start/stop riffing builds up the energy before the radiant chorus. Machine Gun Kelly, who plays Tommy Lee in the movie, comes in about half way through, right before the solo.