Metallica’s new beer “Enter Night”

Metallica and Stone Brewing Co. have thrashed out a beer collaboration.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted metal band and the iconoclastic Escondido, California-based brewer teamed up to make Enter Night, a hoppy pilsner, which is now hitting the national stage.

The 5.7 percent beer became available in stores and concert venues visited by Metallica during its fall 2018 tour, but will now be sold nationally, and in Europe starting this spring when the band plays there.

Metallica had been watching other musicians get into the booze business, drummer Lars Ulrich says. In addition to rocker Sammy Hagar launching Cabo Wabo tequila, which he sold in 2007 for $80 million, AC/DC has marketed its own beer, wine and tequila.