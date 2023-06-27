Korn, Falling In Reverse and Guns N Roses 6-27-23

After sporting Adidas tracksuits and shoes since the 90’s, and even releasing a single by the name, Korn have finally officially teamed up with the sportswear company. Starting this October you will be able to purchase shoes and other garb from Adidas featuring the band’s logo.

Falling in Reverse, with the blessing of Jacoby, have just released a cover version of Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’, with a video to go along with it. There is a little twist to the song though, being that Falling In Reverse turned it into a piano ballad.

And finally, there is a recent post on the internet of Slash and Axl sitting in a studio listening to “new mixes” which is sparking hope with fans that there might be some new G’n’R’ music on the way. We will keep you posted.