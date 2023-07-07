95 WIIL ROCK 95 WIIL ROCK Logo

Kick the weekend off with us at Deacon’s Restaurant and Bar at The Golf Farm!

July 7, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Come out and kick the weekend off right!

Join the WIIL Rock Morning Show Tom and Leah at Deacon’s at The Golf Farm in Woodstock!

$3.50 jumbo Miller Lite drafts on special!

You could win WIIL Rock swag and other fabulous prizes!

Plus you could also win tickets to:

Guns N Roses at Wrigley Field on Thursday August 24th

OR

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Friday September 1st

DETAILS

Date:
July 7
Time:
5:01 pm – 7:00 pm
Event Category:

VENUE

Deacon’s Restaurant and Bar at The Golf Farm
2100 N US Hwy 12
Wauconda, IL 60084 United States+ GOOGLE MAP
Phone:
(847) 526-4000

