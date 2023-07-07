Kick the weekend off with us at Deacon’s Restaurant and Bar at The Golf Farm!

Come out and kick the weekend off right!

Join the WIIL Rock Morning Show Tom and Leah at Deacon’s at The Golf Farm in Woodstock!

$3.50 jumbo Miller Lite drafts on special!

You could win WIIL Rock swag and other fabulous prizes!

Plus you could also win tickets to:

Guns N Roses at Wrigley Field on Thursday August 24th

OR

Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre on Friday September 1st