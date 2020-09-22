Join us for our FINAL ride of the season!!! THIS SUNDAY!! All bikes welcome!

Join us for our weekly rides with House of Harley.
Kickstands up at 10am at Route 20. (14001 Washington Ave, Sturtevant, WI 53177 ). Route 20 is open for breakfast at 8am and will have a $5 Bloody Mary bar.
Our post ride party destination is Choppers Bar and Grill. (26375 IL-173, Antioch, IL 60002). If you can’t make the ride, meet us for the after party! $2.50 Miller High Life on Special.
Plus a chance to qualify to win a ticket to the Aaron Lewis/Sully Erna show at McHenry Outdoor on October 10th
And chance to qualify to win a ticket to see Smith & Myers at Lakeshore Drive-In on October 9th
FREE to ride! ALL bikes welcome! Just show up and ride!
To keep up to date on our rides and events join the 95 WIIL ROCK Riders Group on Facebook HERE.