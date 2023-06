This is a Family & Dog Friendly event.

Join us for food, games, silent auction, vendors, and NEW this year, a K9 Demo from Kenosha County Deputy Lanctot and K9 Officer Fritz!

All proceeds go to Noah’s Rest, who arranges temporary shelter for pets of domestic abuse victims.

Also, Wayne will be there with your chance to win tickets to:

Pearl Jam at the United Center on Thursday September 7th