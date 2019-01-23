In This Moment Announces Tour Dates With Sevendust; Shares New Teaser

Image courtesy Atlantic/Roadrunner

In This Moment will hit the road with Sevendust for a U.S. tour this spring.

The run begins May 5 in Atlanta, and will wrap up May 24 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 25 at 10 a.m. local time via InThisMomentOfficial.com.

By the way, if you go to that website, you’ll find an eerie page teasing something called “Mother.” There’s no word on what exactly “Mother” is — perhaps a new song, or even an album? — but it’ll arrive this summer.

In This Moment’s most recent album is 2017’s Ritual.

Here are In This Moment’s tour dates with Sevendust:

5/5 — Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

5/7 — Louisville, KY, TBA

5/11 — Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

5/13 — Stroudsburg, PA, Sherman Theater

5/14 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

5/15 — Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore

5/21 — Mankato, MN, TBA

5/22 — Sioux Falls, SD, The District

5/24 — Kansas City, MO, Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

