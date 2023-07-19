Ice Nine Kills/In This Moment…. The Warning…. Godsmack/Staind…. 07/19/2023

Ice Nine Kills and In This Moment have announced that they will be embarking on a new co-headlining tour in the U.S. later this year. The “Kiss Of Death” tour will hit 17 cities across the country starting November 3rd, with them making a stop at The Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee on Thursday, November 9th.

Pepsi Black has named The Warning as ambassadors for it’s new campaign, “A Que Te Sabe Pepsi Black?” The campaign cements the Mexican rock sister trio as one of the hottest up-and-coming bands in the music industry with Pepsi Black supporting the band’s soon to be announced tour.

And finally, Nothing More has been dropped from Godsmack and Staind’s upcoming tour due to singer Johnny Hawkins being charged with running over his girlfriend with a truck, but no worries, a replacement has been announce. When they play our turf in August, be expecting to see the legendary Beastie Boy, “Mix Master Mike” opening up the show.