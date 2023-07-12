Homegrown Hit of the Day – Sunvolume – Day ‘N’ Night

Source: YouTube

Today the 4:20 Homegrown Hit of the Day comes from Chicago’s Sunvolume and their release of genre-bending Kid Cudi cover “Day ‘N’ Nite”.

Recorded by Liam F Shanley at Thee Mausoliam, the band reimagines the song from an alternative universe captured on video by Terrell Williams of Effeno Films.

SUNVOLUME is

Justin Sanetra (Guitar & Vocals)

Jimmy Russell (Bass)

Brett Sassetti (Drums)

Upcoming Shows:

July 19th – LiveWire Lounge (Chicago,IL)

July 28th – The Piazza (Aurora, IL)

What do you think? PUFF or PASS?