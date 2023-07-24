Hollywood Undead…. W.A.S.P….. Disturbed…. 07/24/2023

Hollywood Undead have announced a North American co-headlining tour with hip-hop artist Tech N9ne for this coming fall. If you would like to check them out, they will be at The Radius in Chicago Wednesday, October 18th and then hitting the Rave/Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee a couple weeks later on Friday, November 3rd.

W.A.S.P. have cancelled their 2023 U.S tour because of singer Blackie Lawless needing surgery to correct two herniated discs and a broken vertebrae in his lower back. The front man suffered these injuries in Europe while on W.A.S.P.’s 40th anniversary tour. Lawless stated that the shows will be rescheduled for the spring of 2024.

And finally, Disturbed’s concert on Saturday in Phoenix was cancelled “due to excessive heat.” Shortly before they were about to hit the stage, the band released a statement letting the fans know that they were postponing the show because of equipment failure from it being so hot. According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s temps in Phoenix reached up to 118 degrees.