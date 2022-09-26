Guinness Book Of World Records – TORTILLA VS H2O

Stino has decided that she is going to have Tom attempt to get in to the Guinness Book Of World Records every week until he gets in.

Here is what Tom has failed at… So far:

Most JELL-O eaten with chopstix in 1 min = 3.2 oz (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most sticky notes on the face in 1 min = 58 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head blindfolded = 16.17 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest time to place 24 cans in a fridge = 9.76 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)

Farthest distance to blow a pea = 41 feet (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest consumption of a jelly donut = 11.41 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest time to push a candy bar 4 feet using a banana on a string = 4 ft in 4 sec (FAIL!)

Most potato chips eaten in 1 min = 27 chips (FAIL VIDEO!)

Sort A Bag Of Skittles = :16 seconds (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest time to eat a BK Whopper with hands = 57.53 seconds (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most peanuts smashed with your head in 15 seconds = 31 (FAIL VIDEO!)

4 CRUSTLESS PEANUT BUTTER AND JELLY SANDWICHES EATEN IN TEN BITES (FAIL VIDEO!)

Tallest Toilet Paper Tower in 30 Seconds – Record: 28 rolls (FAIL VIDEO!)

Tallest Marshmallow Tower – Record: 11 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest time to eat a muffin with no hands – Record: 21.95 seconds (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most CDs balanced on one finger. – Official record: 50 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Tallest Donut Tower. Record: Pepin V from California stacked 20 donuts in a single tower. (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most coins stacked into a tower in 30 seconds – Current record:51 (FAIL VIDEO!)

The fastest time to find and alphabetize the letters in a can of alphabet soup – 2 mins 8.6 sec (FAIL VIDEO!)

The farthest tortilla throw- 90 ft 11 in (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most Smarties Eaten In 60 Seconds Blindfolded Using Chopsticks – Current record: 20 (FAIL VIDEO)

FARTHEST SHOE FLING – The farthest distance that an individual was able to kick their shoe off of their own foot while it was untied = 327 ft by John West in Providence, R.I. in 2019 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest Time To Spell “Ball” Using M&M’s – 15.28 seconds. (FAIL VIDEO!)

Longest throw and catch of a hot dog into a bun. Record is 167 feet and 5 inches by a team of 2 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Fastest Time to Peel and Eat an Orange Blindfolded (Team of Two) – 17.15 seconds. (FAIL VIDEO!)

The longest spit of a cherry pit – 93ft 6.5in by Brian “Young Gun” Krause from Eau Claire, Michigan in 2004. (FAIL VIDEO!)

Most marshmallows eaten in one minute – Current record:25 (FAIL VIDEO!)

Here are her 2 options for him to try this Friday (09/30) morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Morning Show:

Fastest time to drink 500ml of water

Current record: 2.35 seconds

Rules: Must use a clear glass and no spillages allowed.

FASTEST TIME TO EAT A FLOUR TORTILLA

Orlando, Florida, United States / September 5, 2022

Jon Gardner ate a tortilla shell in one minute, 15.03 seconds.

NOTE: Speed eating can be dangerous. Please use caution when making an attempt.

Which should he attempt this Friday? VOTE NOW on THIS FACEBOOK POLL!