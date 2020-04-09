Godsmack’s school of rock is in session in “Unforgettable” video
Godsmack has premiered the video for “Unforgettable,” a track from the band’s latest album, 2018’s When Legends Rise.
The clip stars the students of Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Derry, New Hampshire, some of whom contribute vocals to the recorded version of “Unforgettable.” It begins with the kids explaining what music means to them, and ends with a giant performance by Godsmack at New Hampshire’s SNHU Arena.
“This video for ‘Unforgettable’ is really important to us,” Godsmack says. “We are excited to finally share it with you all! Let’s spread some positivity — the world needs music!”
You can watch the “Unforgettable” video streaming now on YouTube.
