Get your Greek on!

OPA!

Get some Greek in ya!

Join Elwood at St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Libertyville for the start of Greek Fest!

Greet Fest goes from Friday to Sunday 11am to 9pm.

Live music Friday night from The Breakfast Club starting at 6.

The rest of the weekend is live authentic Greek music.

Plus there will be all the tasty Greek food to eat.

If you can get out there on Friday Elwood will have your chance to win tickets to:

Papa Roach at Bottom Lounge for their SOLD OUT show on Monday July 17th

OR

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome at Huntington Bank Pavilion on Friday July 28th