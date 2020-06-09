      Breaking News
FREE BACON!!!

Jun 9, 2020 @ 9:35am

We talked to Todd Simon this morning on the 95 WIIL ROCK Tom & Emily Morning Show.  He is the 5th generation of his family’s business Omaha Steaks.  We were working on some Father’s Day gift ideas.  Father’s Day is less than 2 weeks away (6/21).  You know what dad wants???  STEAK!  (& FREE BACON!)

Make Father’s Day Simple This Year, And Send Dad The Gift He Really Wants… Perfectly Aged Omaha Steaks…And Get FREE SHIPPING And FREE STEAK-CUT BACON With Select Packages. Go To OmahaSteaks.Com And Put Our Code In The Search Bar: wiil

https://www.omahasteaks.com/  – Search: wiil

#steak #grill #meat #bbq #steakdinner#omahasteaks
#ad

