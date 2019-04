FLOTD is Tessa from Hainesville

Occupation? Auto Repair Shop

Relationship status? Single

Kids? F*ck no

Favorite WIIL Rock band? I Prevail, Of Mice and Men

Hobbies? Crossfit and eating

Position of choice? Top

Favorite 90’s song? Bye, Bye, Bye by N*Sync

Turn ons? Sense of humor, muscles, tattoos, beards and motorcycles

Turn offs? No sense of humor

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom