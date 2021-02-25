FLOTD is Ryan from Arlington Heights
Occupation? Sherwin Williams
Relationship status? Single transfemale ( not mingling, only interested in women)
Favorite WIIL Rock band? My current favorite is The Hu
Hobbies? Classic cars and music
Favorite position? First, cause if you ain’t first you’re last
Cocktails with a celebrity? Robin Williams
Favorite food? Homemade pizza
Favorite movie? Mars Attack
What’s a weird fact you know?Polar bears fur isn’t white, it’s clear and the reflection of the snow makes it appear white
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Some place warm close to the beach and away from people
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Sorry, I have no special talents
Most embarrassing moment? Don’t remember, probably blocked it out
ALL TIME favorite song? Don’t have one really
Turn ons? Tattoos, pericings, honesty, edgy/gothic women
Turn offs? Liars and cheaters