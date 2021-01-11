      Breaking News
FLOTD is Rose from Kenosha

Jan 11, 2021 @ 8:07am

Occupation? Honda of Kenosha
Relationship status? Have a girlfriend 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? In This Moment
Hobbies? Reading, swimming
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Maria Brink
Favorite food? Spaghetti
Favorite movie? Twister
What’s a weird fact you know? The smallest bone in your body is in your ear
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Ireland
ALL TIME favorite song? In the air tonight
Turn ons? Intelligence, humor, nice smile
Turn offs? Rudeness, bigots, douches

