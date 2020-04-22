FLOTD is Ricky from Holiday Hills
Occupation? Construction
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? 4 wheeling, fishing , drinking with Stino
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jameson with Tommy Lee
Favorite food? Pizza
Most embarrassing moment? When Stino got my nickname SCHMANDALS tattooed on her foot
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Let Stino pack my suitcase … horrible choice… she put a dreamcatcher in there
Turn ons? Long Hair, Tattoos, Big Lips , Sense of Humor
Turn offs? Stino… JK SHeS my Best friends GF and she’s the SH*T
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Tom; K Eddie