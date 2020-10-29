FLOTD is Rachel from Twin Lakes
Occupation? A Pneumatic Company
Relationship status? Engaged
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Baking cakes
Cocktails with a celebrity? Neal Middleton
Favorite movie? Deadpool
What’s a weird fact you know? There’s a McDonald’s on every continent except Antarctica
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Right where I am
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Create an awesome cake
Most embarrassing moment? My friend posted a montage of horrible pictures of me on my birthday. F U Beth!
ALL TIME favorite song? Let it be
Turn ons? Sense of humor
Turn offs? Being rude