FLOTD is Mike from Kenosha
FLOTD is Mike from Kenosha!
Occupation? Belle City Lawncare
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? AC/DC and 5FDP
Hobbies? Spending time with my daughter. Hanging out with friends, playing warzone. Working
Favorite position? Upstanding citizen
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jim Carrey
Favorite food? Chinese
Favorite movie? Goodfellas
What’s a weird fact you know? Giraffes were created when Chuck Norris uppercutted a horse.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Germany
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Take a fat dab hit
Most embarrassing moment? I asked a lady how far along she was in her pregnancy and was told she wasn’t pregnant.
ALL TIME favorite song? Under and over it by five finger death punch
Turn ons? N/A
Turn offs? Chicks who are dumb as hell.