FLOTD is Mike and Geoff from Wonder Lake!
Occupation? Maintenance worker
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Shooting, fishing, drinking
Cocktails with a celebrity? Slippery Nipples with Chris Farley
Favorite food? Pizza
What’s a weird fact you know? Dragon flies are the only creature in the animal kingdom with legs that don’t walk
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Somewhere warm
ALL TIME favorite song? December 1963 by Frankie Valley
Turn ons? Confidence
Turn offs? All about yourself