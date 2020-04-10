FLOTD is Mary from Johnsburg
Occupation? Exemplar Accounting & Tax Advisors
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Godsmack
Hobbies? Riding motorcycles, live music, collecting good bourbon
Favorite position? Too many to choose from
Cocktails with a celebrity? Henry Rollins- Blood Oath pact 2 bourbon
Favorite food? Maryland Blue Crab cakes
Most embarrassing moment? Walking back in the house with the remnants if the bush I fell in still in my hair
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Go surfing the day before a hurricane
Turn ons? Intense looks, kind gestures, great conversation
Turn offs? Assholes
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F- Eddie, I bet he has stamina, M- Emily your a good mom, K- Tommy we can fake your death it’ll be fun