FLOTD is Lauren from Lake in the Hills!

Occupation? Tutor

Relationship status? Best boyfriend in the world

Hobbies? Gaming

Fav WIIL Rock band? Too many to choose

Cocktail of choice? Lemon drop

Favorite position? Cowgirl

Turn ons? Caring and compassionate

Turn offs? Arrogance

FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Eddie; M Emily; K Tom