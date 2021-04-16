FLOTD is Kari from Beach Park
FLOTD is Kari from Beach Park!
Occupation? Occupation? Private Ink Body Art in Libertyville
Relationship status? Happily committed
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Motley Crue
Hobbies? Pour painting, training horses, hair dye
Favorite position? Doggy
Cocktails with a celebrity? Johnny Cash
Favorite movie? Serenity
What’s a weird fact you know? King Louis XIV loved the smell of oranges and orange blossoms
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Australia
Most embarrassing moment? When I fell off a bar stool…..backwards!!
ALL TIME favorite song? Johnny Guitar by Peggy Lee