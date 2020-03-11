FLOTD is Josh from McHenry
Occupation? Gavin Schools
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Beartooth
Hobbies? Making pokey stabies
Favorite position? Bottom
Cocktails with a celebrity? Which ever one doesn’t want to act like a god.
Favorite food? Sushi
Most embarrassing moment? Cock blocked myself when I was 16.
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Snorted 2 Long Island Ice Teas in Hong Kong
Turn ons? My wife
Turn offs? Lying
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? Emily, Emily, Tom and Eddie