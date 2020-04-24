FLOTD is Jennifer from McHenry
Occupation? Urologist office and McDonald’s
Relationship status? It’s complicated
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Slipknot
Hobbies? Binge watch shows and camping
Favorite position? What ISN’T my favorite position
Cocktails with a celebrity? Corey Taylor
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite 90’s song? California Love—2Pac
Most embarrassing moment? I’m sure I have a few, but nothing comes to mind at the moment
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Bridge jumping into the Kishwaukee river as a teen
Turn ons? Tall, tattoos, someone who can make me laugh
Turn offs? Liars
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Eddie; K(iss) Emily (I wouldn’t kill anyone!)