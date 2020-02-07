      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Jeff from Wonder Lake

Feb 7, 2020 @ 8:11am

Occupation? Spraytech
Relationship status? Single 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Fishing and fast cars
Favorite position? Horizontal
Cocktails with a celebrity? Jack and Coke with Ozzy
Favorite food? Italian beef
Most embarrassing moment? I don’t get embarrassed
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Eat a Chicago style hotdog with ketchup on it lol
Turn ons? Long legs
Turn offs? People who can’t handle their alcohol
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Tom; M Emily; K Eddie 

