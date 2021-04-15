FLOTD is Eric from Glendale Heights
FLOTD is Eric from Glendale Heights!
Occupation? Truck driver
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5FDP
Hobbies? Driving, riding motorcycles, video games
Favorite position? Cowgirl
Cocktails with a celebrity? Dwayne Johnson
Favorite movie? Titanic
What’s a weird fact you know? Dolphins sleep with one eye open
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Japan
Give us a backhanded compliment… I did not expect for WIIL Rock to still be on the air so great job
Most embarrassing moment? Dad walked in on me having sex
ALL TIME favorite song? My chemical romance-black parade
Turn ons? Touching, kissing and cuddling
Turn offs? Lip piercings and cigarette smoker