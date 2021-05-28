FLOTD is Emily on Retirement Day!
Occupation? Fancy Snacks Charcuterie
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Greta Van Fleet
Hobbies? Drinking wine, napping, anything outdoors
Favorite position? CEO
Cocktails with a celebrity? Aaron Rodgers
Favorite food? Pizza
Favorite movie? Dirty Dancing
What’s a weird fact you know? There are more trees on Earth than the number of stars in the Milky Way
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Costa Rica
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Fold cheese
Turn ons? Sense of humor
Turn offs? Smoking