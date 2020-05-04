FLOTD is Darth Vader from Mos Espa Tanrooine
Occupation? Aapril Tax Service (thank you for this, Julie!!!)
Relationship status? Widower – 2 kids
Favorite WIIL Rock band? 5 Finger Death Punch
Hobbies? Pod racing
Favorite position? Pod racing
Cocktails with a celebrity? Fuzzy tauntauns with Oola the Twi’lek dancer at Jabba’s palace
Favorite food? Nerf steak
Favorite 90’s song? Anakin’s Theme
Most embarrassing moment? My son blowing up the Death Star. My boss was so ticked off
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Threw my boss over a balcony
Turn ons? Older women
Turn offs? Rebels
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I’ll use the force on all of you