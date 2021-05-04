FLOTD is Chris from Rhinelander
FLOTD is Chris from Rhinelander!
Occupation? Rhinelander Airport
Married/single? Yes
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Disturbed
Hobbies? Fishing
Favorite position? Any way that I can get it
Cocktails with a celebrity? Tom Kief
Favorite movie? Galaxy Quest
What’s a weird fact you know? You Can Have More Than One Rooster.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Hawaii
Most embarrassing moment? Getting caught by your kids having sex
Turn ons? Just about anything my wife does
Turn offs? When my wife nags me
