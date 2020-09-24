FLOTD is Chase from Kenosha
FLOTD is Chase from Kenosha!
Occupation? Town and country glass
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Hunting working on cars, making things out of wood
Favorite position? D O double G I E
Cocktails with a celebrity? Kate Upton
Favorite movie? American Sniper
What’s a weird fact you know? A group of crows is called murder.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Nashville
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Sing baby got back
Most embarrassing moment? Can’t think of one
ALL TIME favorite song? Wrong side of heaven
Turn ons? Eye contact and ear biting
Turn offs? Confidence issues