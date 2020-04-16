FLOTD is Ben from Darien!
Occupation? PMC
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bullet for my Valentine
Hobbies? Fishing, hunting video games
Favorite position? Missionary
Cocktails with a celebrity? Milla Jovovich
Favorite food? Asian
Favorite 90’s song? Sex and Candy
Most embarrassing moment? Went to work with something hanging out of my pant leg and a lot of people looked at me but didnt say anything
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Went up a mountain on an elephant
Turn ons? The smell of lavender, oranges, and coconut. my wife
Turn offs? The smell of vanilla, and perfume that smells like hairspray
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? F Emily; M Eddie; K Tom