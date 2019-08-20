      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Amber from McHenry

Aug 20, 2019 @ 8:23am

Occupation? Middle school teacher 
Relationship status? Married 
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Saving the world from impending doom by educating the youth of America, one child at a time. Also rocking out, and going to concerts and festivals.
Favorite food? Anything with pizza or potatoes 
Cocktails with a celebrity? Seth Rogan
Favorite 90’s song? “…Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears
Turn ons? Someone well read, has a sense of humor and can make me laugh, has tattoos, humble, and a good cook.
Turn offs? When someone is too controlling or possessive, people who think jealousy and acting crazy are cute, someone who doesn’t like to read or discuss pop culture, a narcissist

