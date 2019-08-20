FLOTD is Amber from McHenry
Occupation? Middle school teacher
Relationship status? Married
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Ghost, Iron Maiden, Avenged Sevenfold
Hobbies? Saving the world from impending doom by educating the youth of America, one child at a time. Also rocking out, and going to concerts and festivals.
Favorite food? Anything with pizza or potatoes
Cocktails with a celebrity? Seth Rogan
Favorite 90’s song? “…Baby One More Time” – Britney Spears
Turn ons? Someone well read, has a sense of humor and can make me laugh, has tattoos, humble, and a good cook.
Turn offs? When someone is too controlling or possessive, people who think jealousy and acting crazy are cute, someone who doesn’t like to read or discuss pop culture, a narcissist