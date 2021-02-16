FLOTD is Amanda from Wonder Lake
Occupation? I am a Regulatory Specialist
Relationship status? Single
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Bring Me the Horizon
Hobbies? Snowmobiling, photography, gaming, graphic design, home DIYs.
Favorite position? Depends on the day
Cocktails with a celebrity? Anna Kendrick- she is my spirit animal
Favorite movie? Friends With Benefits
What’s a weird fact you know? As a Regulatory Specialist, I know all kinds of weird facts about products on store shelves.
If you could live anywhere, where would you go? Ireland or England
Give us a backhanded compliment… I love WIIL Rock so I got nothing
If someone said, “Hey, do that thing you do…”, what would you do? Host a party
ALL TIME favorite song? This one is HARD but if I have to pick: Oh No- BMTH
Turn ons? Vulnerability, eyes, good music taste
Turn offs? Being an Ass or degrading, arrogance, ignorance