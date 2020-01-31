      Weather Alert

FLOTD is Alison from Lake in the Hills

Jan 31, 2020 @ 7:31am

Name? Alison

From? Lake in the Hills

Work? Uptown Salon in Woodstock

Married/Single? Married

Kids? 2 fur-babies, Lemmy and Ace (dogs)

Hobbies? Going out on motorcycle with my hubs

Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Soil

Drink with a celebrity? Marylin Manson

Favorite Food? Pizza

Cocktail of Choice? Miller Lite

Favorite 90’s Song? This is how we do it . Montelle Jordan

Most embarrassing moment? Telling everyone at the bar my friend was getting deported . When really he was to deploy

Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Danced on the bar at coyote ugly on my honeymoon in Memphis

Turn ons? Great sense of humor . Confident . Smart . Knows how to have fun

Turn Offs? Arrogance . Rudeness . Body Oder

Butt Stuff? No

FMK: F Emily, M Eddie, K Tom

