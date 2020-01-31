FLOTD is Alison from Lake in the Hills
Name? Alison
From? Lake in the Hills
Work? Uptown Salon in Woodstock
Married/Single? Married
Kids? 2 fur-babies, Lemmy and Ace (dogs)
Hobbies? Going out on motorcycle with my hubs
Favorite WIIL ROCK band? Soil
Drink with a celebrity? Marylin Manson
Favorite Food? Pizza
Cocktail of Choice? Miller Lite
Favorite 90’s Song? This is how we do it . Montelle Jordan
Most embarrassing moment? Telling everyone at the bar my friend was getting deported . When really he was to deploy
Craziest thing you’ve ever done? Danced on the bar at coyote ugly on my honeymoon in Memphis
Turn ons? Great sense of humor . Confident . Smart . Knows how to have fun
Turn Offs? Arrogance . Rudeness . Body Oder
Butt Stuff? No
FMK: F Emily, M Eddie, K Tom