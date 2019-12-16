FLOTD is Adam from Fox Lake
FLOTD is Adam from Fox Lake!
Occupation? LSI
Relationship status? Open Engagement
Favorite WIIL Rock band? Royal Bliss
Hobbies? Video game streamer on Twitch and Musician
Favorite position? Girl doggie me behind (Doggie Style don’t want Tom to confuse that)
Cocktails with a celebrity? If I were to relapse it would be with Jack Nicholson
Favorite food? Hot Dogs from Jean and Judes
Most embarrassing moment? Getting caught by my mother handcuffed to the bed after a bogus night of sex
Craziest thing thing you’ve ever done? Holding on to the hood of a car while the car is going 40 MPH, slipping off the hood of the car and then cracking my head on a curb
Turn ons? Have to have a beautiful face
Turn offs? Not a beautiful face.
FMK… Tom, Emily and Eddie? I am going to (F)$*k Emily good and proper, (M)ake Eddie my “B” Word after epic rap battle and become friends, and (K)indly ask Tom to be my friends after getting him a few drinks of course.