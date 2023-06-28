Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria and ZZ Top 6-28-23

Five Fingers Ivan Moody has made a new residency in Cheyenne, Wyoming and with that has opened up two new businesses in the area. One being a rock n’ roll-based convenience store and gas station called Moody’s Rock Stop, and the other, an intensive outpatient facility that focuses on treating addiction and mental disorders called Ciara Coral.

Asking Alexandria have been forced to cancel the remainder of their European tour do to drummer James Cassells breaking his foot. Hopefully he will be up and going by the time they hit The Rave /Eagles Ballroom on Friday, September 29th.

And finally, ZZ Top will be releasing a new album, which will be their first since 2012’s ‘La Futura’. The album will feature bassist Dusty Hill, who passed away two years ago