FDOTD – Zeke

Name?
Zeke
Hometown?
Marengo
Breed?
Pitty
Favorite Activity?
Going to work with my Mom
Favorite trick to do?
Looking handsome
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay and wait
Most embarrassing moment?
Getting stuck under the bed
Favorite person?
My Mama
Favorite food?
Canned pumpkin
Favorite thing to chew on?
My toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Right at the bottom of the deck steps
Favorite command to ignore?
Leave it
Celebrity Dog Crush?
None
What do you like to hump the most?
Myself
Sleep with humans?
Sometimes
Who’s a good dog?
Me, Me, Me
