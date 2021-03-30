FDOTD – Wednesday

Name?
Wednesday
Hometown?
Algonquin
Breed?
Whippet
Favorite Activity?
Going for walks
Favorite trick to do?
Beg for treats
Least favorite trick to do?
Chase balls
Most embarrassing moment?
I’m a deva I don’t get embarrassed
Favorite person?
Dad cuse moms no longer alive
Favorite food?
Meat
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
In the house
Favorite command to ignore?
Get the ball
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me ofcourse
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE