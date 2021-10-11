FDOTD – Sunny

Name?
Sunny
Hometown?
Crystal Lake, IL
Breed?
Red-Tri Aussie
Favorite Activity?
Herding my human brother and sisters
Favorite trick to do?
I just love to entertain! Talking back is my favorite trick
Least favorite trick to do?
Sit or stay
Most embarrassing moment?
I’m a klutzy oaf. I trip up the stairs regularly
Favorite person?
Man’s best friend….
Favorite food?
Anything I sneak from the table
Favorite thing to chew on?
Trash Pandas
Should dogs wear costumes?
Mom tried… no thanks
Favorite costume?
A bandana is okay
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The neighbor’s fence… gotta let the husky know I’m here
Favorite command to ignore?
Down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Juniper the Fox
Sleep with humans?
On the floor next to dad
Who’s a good dog?
I like to think I am
Best Dog Movie?
Frankenweenie
