FDOTD – Stella

Name?
Stella
Hometown?
Crystal Lake
Breed?
Siberian Husky
Favorite Activity?
Car Rides
Favorite trick to do?
Speak
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay
Most embarrassing moment?
I let a 19 yr old 6 lb declawed cat beat me up
Favorite person?
My human brother Justin
Favorite food?
PIZZA
Favorite thing to chew on?
Stuffed Squeaky Toys
Should dogs wear costumes?
Hell no! But my humans make me anyway
Favorite costume?
The big bad wolf
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Mom and Dad’s room
Favorite command to ignore?
Time to come inside
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
I’m the bestest dog!
