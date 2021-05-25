FDOTD – Steggy

Name?
Steggy
Hometown?
Racine
Breed?
Dogue De Bordeaux/Pitbull mix
Favorite Activity?
Chasing cats
Favorite trick to do?
Wait
Least favorite trick to do?
Down
Most embarrassing moment?
When I leave the house without my bow tie on
Favorite person?
My Mom
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Bones from Danny’s meats
Should dogs wear costumes?
Only if they like to….I don’t
Favorite costume?
Not happening pal
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I only go outside like the goodest boy that I am
Favorite command to ignore?
Down
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Lassie
What do you like to hump the most?
My brother Jax
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Me
Best Dog Movie?
101 Dalmatians
