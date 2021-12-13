FDOTD – Snoopy

Name?
Snoopy
Hometown?
Elmhurst, IL
Breed?
Chihuahua
Favorite Activity?
Playing with my stuffed toy, Boo
Favorite trick to do?
High five
Favorite person?
Auntie Gina
Favorite food?
Carrots
Favorite thing to chew on?
Antler
Should dogs wear costumes?
Not all of them
Favorite costume?
My plaid shirt
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The living room.
Favorite command to ignore?
Quiet
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Honey on Housebroken
What do you like to hump the most?
My favorite toy, Boo, a stuffed dog
Sleep with humans?
Every night
Who’s a good dog?
Me…and my little brother Brownie, I guess
Best Dog Movie?
Secret Life of pets
