FDOTD – Rambo and xena

Name?
Rambo and xena
Hometown?
Harvard
Breed?
American bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Jumping on the trampoline
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay and wait
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Tennis balls
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Don’t have one
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The sidewalk
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
His human brother
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Rambo and xena
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and me
FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees
Want your pup to be FDOTD? Click HERE