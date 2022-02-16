      Weather Alert

FDOTD – Rambo and xena

Feb 16, 2022 @ 7:01am

Name?
Rambo and xena
Hometown?
Harvard
Breed?
American bulldog
Favorite Activity?
Jumping on the trampoline
Favorite trick to do?
Roll over
Least favorite trick to do?
Stay and wait
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Steak
Favorite thing to chew on?
Tennis balls
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Don’t have one
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
The sidewalk
Favorite command to ignore?
Come
What do you like to hump the most?
His human brother
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Rambo and xena
Best Dog Movie?
Marley and me

FDOTD sponsored by Best Bargains in New Muenster, Save on Groceries with wholesale prices with no membership fees

Want your pup to be FDOTD?  Click HERE

Connect With Us Listen To Us On