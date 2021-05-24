FDOTD – Puggy

Name?
Puggy
Hometown?
Lake in the Hills
Breed?
Pug
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Smoking cigars
Least favorite trick to do?
Exercise
Most embarrassing moment?
Peeing on dog beds, on the shelf, at the pet store.
Favorite person?
My Dad
Favorite food?
Any
Favorite thing to chew on?
Plush dog toy EARS…?
Should dogs wear costumes?
Of course
Favorite costume?
My natural costume
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Dad’s bathroom
Favorite command to ignore?
All of them
Celebrity Dog Crush?
I got all the bitches I can handle
What do you like to hump the most?
See above
Sleep with humans?
Where else?
Who’s a good dog?
Ummmm…
Best Dog Movie?
Secret life of pets
