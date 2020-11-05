FDOTD – Pedro

Name?
Pedro
Hometown?
Manteno
Breed?
Chihuahua-terrier
Favorite Activity?
Barking
Favorite trick to do?
Being silly
Least favorite trick to do?
Listening
Favorite person?
Mom
Favorite food?
Anything
Favorite thing to chew on?
Garbage
Should dogs wear costumes?
Yes
Favorite costume?
Pennywise
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
By moms chair
Favorite command to ignore?
Come in
Sleep with humans?
Yes
Who’s a good dog?
Pedro
