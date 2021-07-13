FDOTD – Oreo

Name?
Oreo
Hometown?
Cary
Breed?
Siberian husky
Favorite Activity?
Eating
Favorite trick to do?
Give his paw
Least favorite trick to do?
Lay down
Most embarrassing moment?
Having annual vet exam outside in parking lot during Covid cause he was scared to have exam without his owner
Favorite person?
Me the one filling this out
Favorite food?
Peanut butter
Favorite thing to chew on?
Antlers
Should dogs wear costumes?
No
Favorite costume?
None
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
Vegetable garden
Favorite command to ignore?
Down
Sleep with humans?
No
Who’s a good dog?
Oreo!
