FDOTD – Oopy

Name?
Oopy
Hometown?
Wadsworth
Breed?
Plot Hound
Favorite Activity?
Creepin from across the room
Favorite trick to do?
Balance objects on my head
Least favorite trick to do?
Balance objects on my head
Most embarrassing moment?
Being publicly shamed for destroying blankets
Favorite person?
Ashley
Favorite food?
Eggs
Favorite thing to chew on?
Things I shouldn’t
Should dogs wear costumes?
Always
Favorite costume?
Plague doctor mask
Favorite place to go to the Bathroom (that gets you in trouble)?
I’m really good about not doing this
Favorite command to ignore?
Snoot to ground I ignore “Come here”
Celebrity Dog Crush?
Air Bud
What do you like to hump the most?
Not sure I know how
Sleep with humans?
Always
Who’s a good dog?
OOPY!
Best Dog Movie?
Air Bud
